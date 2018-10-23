Construction Begins On Southern California's Super Nintendo World Theme Park

It was confirmed back in late 2016 that Super Nintendo World theme parks would be coming to Universal Parks un Hollywood, Orlando, & Japan. Since then, however, not many details have been revealed. Two years since word became official on the American iteration of the parks the first photos of its construction has surfaced. Last week, photos were shared of what appears to be construction getting underway in Hollywood.

Super Nintendo World Construction. pic.twitter.com/cSQWqKVFtW — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) October 17, 2018

No opening date has been set for the American versions of the parks, but Japan's will open prior to the summer olympics in 2020 in Tokyo.

Video of The Vision for Nintendo at Universal Theme Parks

The park is expected to feature attractions & rides based around popular Nintendo games like Mario Kart, Pokemon, Super Smash Bros, Animal Crossing, & many more.

Can't wait until this opens to get your real-life Mario Kart experience? Australia's Mushroom Racing is bringing Mario Kart racing to Los Angeles in 2019.

