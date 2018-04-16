Condemned Fremont Home Sells For $1.2 Million

In what is becoming increasing less shocking in the Bay Area housing market, a condemned home in Fremont recently sold for $1.23 million at the end of March.

Bay Area housing is broken, part 43,246

in Fremont, once an affordable part of the region: "Home is CONDEMNED, Enter at your own RISK. CASH only"

Sold for $1.23 millionhttps://t.co/pkdYceY0We — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) April 16, 2018

The home on Bruce Drive is a 3 bed, 2 bath at 1,200 square feet. Here's how the profile on Redfin reads:

"Build your Dream Home, Beyond FIXER, Home is CONDEMNED, Enter at your own RISK. Perfect neighborhood to build a New Mission Home on this lot after demolition. With a second story home you will have a Possible View of City Lights and Bay, there is a View on the porch. CASH only. DO NOT go there WITHOUT AN AGENT."

Last week a house that burnt down three years ago in San Jose hit the market for $800k, so that's looking like a steal now.