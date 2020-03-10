Concerts To Continue At Many San Francisco Venues Despite Coronavirus Concerns

As high-profile music festivals around the country and events in the Bay Area continue to be canceled or postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, Live Nation has told the San Francisco Chronicle that shows at their Bay Area venues are expected to continue as usual.

While San Francisco has banned events at city-owned venues such as the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium & Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, Live Nation venues such as The Fillmore, August Hall, The Masonic as well as comedy clubs like Cobb's & the Punchline are expected to move forward with enhanced sanitation measures. You can expect more hand sanitizer stations and signs asking you to wash your hands. They note that the safety of fans, artists & staff are their highest priority & have been planned for accordingly. Shows at Shoreline Amphitheatre & Concord Pavilion don't begin until May and are also expected to go on as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara County will insitute a ban on gatherings of 1,000 people or more for three weeks beginning Wednesday March 11th and events at the SAP Center in San Jose will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

As of Tuesday morning there have been 88 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Bay Area.