Top Health Official Warns Concerts Might Not Return Until Fall Of 2021

In a conversation with the New York Times a top world health official cautioned that concerts might not return until the fall of 2021. Dr. Ezekiel "Zeke" Emanuel is the director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at Ivy League school, the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization and he explained that office & manufacturing jobs have a chance to return sooner because social distancing measures can be followed there, but large gatherings like concerts would be "the last to return".

So apparently health experts are saying that the earliest time concerts will be able to be resumed is in fall 2021........

He says that "realistically" fall of 2021 is when we can expect concerts, conferences & sporting events to return, while restaurants could reopen sooner with proper distancing of tables & customers.

Emanuel noted the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in places that reopened places quickly and this pandemic will be a roller coaster.

Renowned booking agent, Daniel DeFonce, gave a similar prediction, but with a rosier timeline of early 2021 for touring to resume.

The Bay Area's shelter in place order currently extends until May 3, 2020 and concerts continue to be canceled, or postponed to the summer & fall.