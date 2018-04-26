Coming Soon: California's First Avocado Museum

After the success of Instagram-friendly spots like the Museum of Ice Cream & The Color Factory it shouldn't come as a surprise that similar experiences are being unveiled. Next up, The Cado - A pop-up museum dedicated to all things avocados coming to San Diego in June & July.

Expect rooms with avocado-skin walls, & guacamole-friendly displays.

Mantra. #noshame ✌------ A post shared by the CADO (@thecado.co) on Mar 13, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

Tickets are $27 and you can get those here before the place opens & likely goes viral.

The pop-up musuem is made up of 16 easily-movable shipping containers so it could only be a matter of time before it makes a trip north to the Bay Area.

For more, head to Thecado.co.