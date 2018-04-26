Coming Soon: California's First Avocado Museum
After the success of Instagram-friendly spots like the Museum of Ice Cream & The Color Factory it shouldn't come as a surprise that similar experiences are being unveiled. Next up, The Cado - A pop-up museum dedicated to all things avocados coming to San Diego in June & July.
TODAY is THE DAY. Tickets go on sale ripe at 10am. 5 tickets/person, so tag your crew to get in on it. THE ✌------ WHERE Liberty Station. Where the arts meet foodie culture, The CADO will pop-up on June 16th in the South Promenade.
Expect rooms with avocado-skin walls, & guacamole-friendly displays.
Tickets are $27 and you can get those here before the place opens & likely goes viral.
The pop-up musuem is made up of 16 easily-movable shipping containers so it could only be a matter of time before it makes a trip north to the Bay Area.
For more, head to Thecado.co.