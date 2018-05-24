Coming Soon: A Boba Fett Star Wars Film

May 24, 2018
The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that James Mangold is set to write and direct a standalone 'Star Wars' film about the iconic bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

A Boba Fett film was expected after 'Rogue One,' but plans for that one were canceled.

This reveal comes as the Han Solo origin film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is released & as news of a Obi-Wan Kenobi film has surfaced.

Oh, and 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' is confirmed to open at Disneyland in 2019.

