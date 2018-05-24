Coming Soon: A Boba Fett Star Wars Film

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that James Mangold is set to write and direct a standalone 'Star Wars' film about the iconic bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

BREAKING: Logan director #JamesMangold is helming a standalone Star Wars film about the galaxy's most fearsome and beloved bounty hunter, #BobaFett: https://t.co/Bmm0C77e2X pic.twitter.com/ZRDB9cGNkj — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) May 24, 2018

A Boba Fett film was expected after 'Rogue One,' but plans for that one were canceled.

This reveal comes as the Han Solo origin film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is released & as news of a Obi-Wan Kenobi film has surfaced.

Oh, and 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' is confirmed to open at Disneyland in 2019.