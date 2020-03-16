Comcast Offering Free Wi-Fi For Everyone During Coronavirus Outbreak

(Via Mia Amor - KSFM)

For the next 60 days, Comcast is offering free Wi-Fi service for everyone, and is also giving current customers unlimited data for no additional charge.

Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the "xfinitywifi" network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, go to xfinity.com/wifi.

Comcast is also pausing data plans for 60 days, giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge..

"During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the Internet – for education, work, and personal health reasons," Dave Watson, Comcast Cable president and CEO, said in a statement.

Customers who may find themselves in financial straits during this time can also catch a break. Comcast says it will not disconnect a customer’s internet service or assess late fees, so long as you call the company and let them know you can't pay the bill during this period.

We’re helping keep everyone connected with free access to Xfinity WiFi hotspots. Click below to learn how to access them. — Xfinity (@Xfinity) March 15, 2020