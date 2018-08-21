Bagel Bar Brings Colorful Bagels To The South Bay

We wrote about Campbell's Bagel Bar earlier this year, but after seeing several posts on Instagram we felt many of you needed to know that their store is officially open. They opened their doors back in June & now they've got more to offer than ever before.

Located at 519 E. Campbell Ave. Bagel Bar is open Wednesday-Sunday with an array of sweet & savory bagel options in all sorts of colors. Rainbow bagels, hot cheeto bagels, churro bagels, and so much more.

They also offer catering. For more on Bagel Bar head to Bagelbar.net.