Coldplay To Hold Off On Touring Due To Environmental Concerns

November 21, 2019
Chris Martin (L) and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform at the Rose Bowl on October 6, 2017

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Music

Speaking with BBC ahead of the release of their album 'Everyday Life,' Coldplay frontman Chris Martin revealed that the band won't tour on the record because they have concerns over the negative effects it could have on the environment. Martin said the band will take a year, or two to figure out how to not only make a tour sustainable, but beneficial environmentally.

The band will be playing a few shows around the album's release in Jordan & in London, England. Their last few Bay Area stops have been at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Listen this Sunday at 6PM for our special RADIO.com conversation with Chris Martin & get a preview of it here.

