Coldplay To Hold Off On Touring Due To Environmental Concerns

Speaking with BBC ahead of the release of their album 'Everyday Life,' Coldplay frontman Chris Martin revealed that the band won't tour on the record because they have concerns over the negative effects it could have on the environment. Martin said the band will take a year, or two to figure out how to not only make a tour sustainable, but beneficial environmentally.

As @Coldplay put their concert plans to work out how to be more sustainable; here’s a breakdown of a typical tour’s carbon footprint. pic.twitter.com/54JZs6w8TK — BBC Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) November 21, 2019

The band will be playing a few shows around the album's release in Jordan & in London, England. Their last few Bay Area stops have been at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has announced that the band will put plans to tour on hold while the group considers how to make its concerts environmentally friendly. https://t.co/5XSFkdiSAq — CNN (@CNN) November 21, 2019

Listen this Sunday at 6PM for our special RADIO.com conversation with Chris Martin & get a preview of it here.