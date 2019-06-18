Cold War Kids Unveil New Songs And Announce San Francisco Show

Cold War Kids are ready to return with their follow-up to 2016's 'L.A. Divine' and have unveiled a new single called "Complainer" plus another track called "4th of July".

Video of Cold War Kids - Complainer (Official Audio)

In addition to the band's September show at the Sonoma Harvest Festival in the North Bay they have also announced a Bay Area headlining show on Wednesday Nov. 20th at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday June 21st at 10AM here.