Cold War Kids Unveil New Songs And Announce San Francisco Show
June 18, 2019
Cold War Kids are ready to return with their follow-up to 2016's 'L.A. Divine' and have unveiled a new single called "Complainer" plus another track called "4th of July".
In addition to the band's September show at the Sonoma Harvest Festival in the North Bay they have also announced a Bay Area headlining show on Wednesday Nov. 20th at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday June 21st at 10AM here.
NEW SHOWS THIS FALL. Sign up for our newsletter at https://t.co/o2JnVDWEgC to get a code for early pre-sale access which starts Wednesday at 10am PT / 12pm CT. Tickets go on sale everywhere Friday. pic.twitter.com/M3la0K3ss7— Cold War Kids (@ColdWarKids) June 18, 2019