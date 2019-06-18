Cold War Kids Unveil New Songs And Announce San Francisco Show

June 18, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Cold War Kids

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Music

Cold War Kids are ready to return with their follow-up to 2016's 'L.A. Divine' and have unveiled a new single called "Complainer" plus another track called "4th of July".

In addition to the band's September show at the Sonoma Harvest Festival in the North Bay they have also announced a Bay Area headlining show on Wednesday Nov. 20th at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday June 21st at 10AM here.

Tags: 
Cold War Kids
Complainer