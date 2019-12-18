The Most Played Song On Alternative Radio In The 2010s: Cold War Kids - "First"
The second single from Cold War Kids' fifth studio album, 2014's 'Hold My Home,' is the most played song on alternative radio of the 2010s (Per BDS Top 500 from January 1, 2010 - December 17, 2019). "First" was first recorded as a b-side before making its way onto the record and becoming the band's biggest hit to date.
This is insane ! Thank you radio friends and fans . What an honor. We wrote this song 6 years ago after we were done with our album and wanted to finish some B sides . It came together quickly . The lyric is about a spiritual crisis - the “dark night of the soul” moment that can break through to self love . In hindsight it is perfect and poetic that this message would be the turning point for our band - not just in popularity - but in re-discovering the soul of Cold War kids . And that our “hit song “ would be born almost by accident . Thank you guys for being with us on the journey and looking forward to seeing you on tour next year . -Nathan & CWK
The song spent seven weeks atop Billboard's alternative chart and 46 weeks on the countdown altogether.
Some more 2010s alternative stats: Cage The Elephant earned nine #1 alternative songs in the decade, the most of any band.
Billboard's top rock songs of the decade, which combine radio play, streaming numbers, sales and more were:
- Imagine Dragons - "Believer"
- Imagine Dragons - "Thunder"
- Imagine Dragons - "Radioactive"
- Panic! At The Disco - "High Hopes"
- The Lumineers - "Ho Hey"