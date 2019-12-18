The Most Played Song On Alternative Radio In The 2010s: Cold War Kids - "First"

The second single from Cold War Kids' fifth studio album, 2014's 'Hold My Home,' is the most played song on alternative radio of the 2010s (Per BDS Top 500 from January 1, 2010 - December 17, 2019). "First" was first recorded as a b-side before making its way onto the record and becoming the band's biggest hit to date.

The song spent seven weeks atop Billboard's alternative chart and 46 weeks on the countdown altogether.

Video of Cold War Kids - First

Some more 2010s alternative stats: Cage The Elephant earned nine #1 alternative songs in the decade, the most of any band.

Billboard's top rock songs of the decade, which combine radio play, streaming numbers, sales and more were: