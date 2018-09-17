Coca-Cola Considering Cannabis-Infused Drinks

Coca-Cola recently acquired British coffee chain Costa Coffee for $5.1 billion & as they continue to look beyond soda the brand is reportedly in talks with Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis in regards to CBD-infused drinks.

Coca-Cola says it is interested in drinks infused with CBD—the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn’t get you high https://t.co/1XjmJIfXVi — Bloomberg (@business) September 17, 2018

CBD (or cannabidiol) is the non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana plants and as Coca-Cola notes has been an "ingredient in functional wellness beverages".

No big moves have been made yet, but Coca-Cola is watching the growth of the CBD-infused drink market closely.

Meanwhile, Coors has partnered with Hydropothecary Corp. in developing non-alcholic, cannabis-infused drinks for Canada. For Bay Area residents, you can now get your hands on Lagunitas' THC & CBD-infused sparkling water.