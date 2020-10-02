'Cobra Kai' drops season 3 teaser, release date and announces fourth season

'Cobra Kai' has skyrocketed in popularity since Netflix picked it up after its YouTube cancellation and fans of the show can get very excited because the series announced that season 3 will premiere on Netflix on January 8, 2021 and we got a new teaser, as well.

As Kreese says, "The story is just beginning." Season 3 premieres January 8, 2021 only on @Netflix.

And gear up because Season 4 is officially training to join the fight.

Cobra Kai Never Dies. pic.twitter.com/7znfWTHyuJ — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) October 2, 2020

Existing third season footage has also suggested the return of a 'Karate Kid II' character with Chozer perhaps returning as an antagonist.

On top of the new season teaser the show has been renewed for a fourth season, too, so lots of 'Cobra Kai' action is on the way.