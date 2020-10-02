'Cobra Kai' drops season 3 teaser, release date and announces fourth season
A big day for Cobra Kai fans
October 2, 2020
'Cobra Kai' has skyrocketed in popularity since Netflix picked it up after its YouTube cancellation and fans of the show can get very excited because the series announced that season 3 will premiere on Netflix on January 8, 2021 and we got a new teaser, as well.
As Kreese says, "The story is just beginning." Season 3 premieres January 8, 2021 only on @Netflix.— Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) October 2, 2020
And gear up because Season 4 is officially training to join the fight.
Cobra Kai Never Dies. pic.twitter.com/7znfWTHyuJ
Existing third season footage has also suggested the return of a 'Karate Kid II' character with Chozer perhaps returning as an antagonist.
On top of the new season teaser the show has been renewed for a fourth season, too, so lots of 'Cobra Kai' action is on the way.