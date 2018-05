Coachella has announced the advance on-sale for 2019 tickets. It will be Friday June 1 at 11 AM (PST).

If you are looking to do a layaway plan on tickets this is your opportunity to do so, also if you want to attend Weekend 1 this is your best bet when it comes to getting tickets.

GA passes are $429, and VIP passes start at $999.

To purchase & to get more info on the advance sale head to Coachella.com.