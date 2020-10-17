You can have a clown deliver a screaming telegram in San Francisco this month

San Francisco's Terror Vault can't takeover San Francisco's Mint building this year for October, but they are offering you the chance to scare your friends with a personal screaming telegram delivered via clown.

Terrifying clowns are ready for you to order COVID-19 safe personalized messages to victims of your choice within the city.

Each delivery costs $50.

This service is limited to addresses within the city of San Francisco.

Your victim must be over the age of 18 and at home between the hours of 5 and 7 PM on the selected date.

You can also ask for the clown to deliver Halloween treats, or some booze.

For those looking to scare someone not in the City you can order a personalized scary clown video message for $40.

More info can be found here.