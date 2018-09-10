Clipper Card Users Will Soon Be Able To Pay Fares And Add Value With Their Phones

Clipper Cards, the things that allow you to get on pretty much every transit system in the Bay Area have made traveling via different agencies more convenient, but the means of adding value to the cards has been inconvenient. That's changing as part of a $194 million upgrade.

Metropolitan Transportation Commission is spending lots of money to make it so you don't have to wait days for fare money to be added to your card if you added it online, or so you won't have to wait at a frustratingly slow clipper card machine.

A new system will allow riders to pay fares & add value to their cards using their phones. The faster, more convenient means of using your payment is expected to arrive via an app in 2021.