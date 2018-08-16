Free And Reduced Price Pet Adoptions This Weekend During Clear The Shelters Event

NBC & Telemundo have once again teamed up with hundreds of shelters around the country for the fourth annual Clear The Shelters event. This year's falls on Saturday August 18 and it's a great day to give pets a forever home with the waiving, or price reductions on adoption fees.

#ClearTheShelters is 3 days away! Join @KrisNBC and the rest of @nbcbayarea in supporting local animal shelters during the national adoption campaign! Shelters are lowering or waiving adoption fees this Saturday. Click here to see which: https://t.co/a209K3WuMI @sfspca pic.twitter.com/2KRuU1TAnm — NBCcommunity (@BayAreaProud) August 15, 2018

One big event during Clear The Shelters day is the Bark & Meow Around The Block adopt-a-thon in Berkeley featuring over 100 adoptable animals, food trucks, drinks, and live music from 10 AM - 4 PM at Ninth & Carleton Streets. For more info head here.

There are participating shelters all around the Bay Area to find out who's all throwing special events & where to go head here.

168,751 pets have been adopted thanks to the Clear The Shelters program since its inception in 2015.