Clear Bag Policy Instituted For Outside Lands And Clusterfest

The San Francisco festivals Clusterfest & Outside Lands have unveiled a new bag policy for their festivals this summer. You will not be able to bring non-clear backpacks, purses, totes and drawstring bags larger than 4.5 inches by 5.5 inches onto festival grounds.

Forget about bringing your backpack or large purse to Outside Lands and Clusterfest — unless it's see-through. via @sfgate https://t.co/fSyRtK6BSE — Michelle Robertson (@mrobertsonsf) May 23, 2018

What will be permitted at Clusterfest in Civic Center Plaza & Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC & they can't be bigger than 20 inches by 15 inches by 9 inches. You can get a better rundown on the Outside Lands info page.

The plus side of the new rule will be an expedited entry process & the safety of festivalgoers.

Clusterfest is June 1-3 & features Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, The Lonely Island, John Stewart, John Mulaney & more.

Outside Lands is August 10-12 and features Florence + The Machine, Beck, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd & more.