Clear Bag Policy Instituted For Outside Lands And Clusterfest

May 22, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features

The San Francisco festivals Clusterfest & Outside Lands have unveiled a new bag policy for their festivals this summer. You will not be able to bring non-clear backpacks, purses, totes and drawstring bags larger than 4.5 inches by 5.5 inches onto festival grounds.

What will be permitted at Clusterfest in Civic Center Plaza & Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC & they can't be bigger than 20 inches by 15 inches by 9 inches. You can get a better rundown on the Outside Lands info page.

The plus side of the new rule will be an expedited entry process & the safety of festivalgoers.

Clusterfest is June 1-3 & features Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, The Lonely Island, John Stewart, John Mulaney & more.

Outside Lands is August 10-12 and features Florence + The Machine, Beck, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd & more.

Tags: 
Outside Lands
Clusterfest

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm