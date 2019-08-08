Clean Vehicle Program Will Pay Low-Income Bay Area Residents To Swap Out Their Old Cars

Earlier this year a project was launched by the Air Quality Management District in the Bay Area & San Joaquin Valley that will allow for low-income residents to turn in their cars that are at least 15 years old for grants that would help them buy electric, hyrbrid electric, or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The campaign will allow businesses, nonprofits and government organizations to replace their high-emission vehicles with more climate friendly options.https://t.co/1NQRfRhsGu — Times of San Diego (@TimesofSanDiego) August 8, 2019

Here's some of the qualifications necessary in order to receieve a grant between $5,000-$9,500:

Your car must be at least 15 years old & still functioning.

Must have a valid California drivers license

Meet the federal low-income criteria

Be willing to give up your car

Curious as to if you meet the low-income criteria? People who earn 400% of the federal poverty level or below can participate. So a single person cannot earn more than $49,960 a year to be eligible and a family of four can’t have a household income that exceeds $103,000.

Applications are being accepted here and this what you'll need to have ready:

Proof of income

Proof of residency

Vehicle registration

Be prepared to fill out a W-9

There are also grants available for between $2,500 - $4,500 for the purchase of Clipper Card funds for public transporation.

Don't want to use the money to buy a clean-air vehicle? You can get it on a VISA card that has restrictions, but it could be used for Lyft, Uber & public transit, per CBS Sacramento.

For more head to CBS SF.