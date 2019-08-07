The City Of Oakland Wouldn't Fix A Local Park - So Stephen Curry Got It Done Himself

He kept calling 311 to report that his local park needed fixes, but Oakland-based musician Nimsins couldn't get anyone to come help fix the cracked basketball court at Concordia Park, or to add a second hoop.

An Oakland man pleaded for help fixing his local park. Then Steph Curry stepped in. https://t.co/00o1gsmf7Q pic.twitter.com/p7kEJLf3fF — SFGate (@SFGate) August 7, 2019

Earlier this summer the musician tweeted at several Warriors players to see if any of them could help. One player, who happened to be on a press tour through Asia at the time, caught wind of the tweet and put his team to work to fix the court. Steph Curry had Under Armour team with Chase to fund the park's renovation.

On Tuesday the renovated park between Evergreen Cemetary & Frick Middle School debuted and our friends at 95.7 The Game were on hand for the festivities.

Here's an overhead look at the court that features some signature Steph Curry taglines.

Earlier this year Curry threw a party at Oakland's Fox Theater & released a Fox-inspired shoe to show his appreciation for the town the Warriors called home. They will play their first game at San Francisco's Chase Center vs. the Lakers in a pre-season matchup on October 5th.