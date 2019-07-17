The City Of Berkeley Enacts Gender-Neutral Language Ordinance

July 17, 2019
On Tuesday night Berkeley City Council moved forward with a gender neutral language ordinance that will eliminate gendered words from the city's municipal code and replace them non-gender specific pronouns. For example, a manhole is now a "maintenance hole" and "manpower" is now referred to as "human effort".

This ordinance follows suit with one passed in Washington's King County last year.

Other changes include

  • Fireman, or firewoman = firefighter
  • man-made = human-made
  • Men & women = people
  • Heirs = beneficiaries
  • Repairman = Repairer
  • Sportsman = hunter
  • Sorotity, fraternity = Collegiate Greek system residence

For the full list head here

