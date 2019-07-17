The City Of Berkeley Enacts Gender-Neutral Language Ordinance

On Tuesday night Berkeley City Council moved forward with a gender neutral language ordinance that will eliminate gendered words from the city's municipal code and replace them non-gender specific pronouns. For example, a manhole is now a "maintenance hole" and "manpower" is now referred to as "human effort".

Berkeley votes to rename manholes "maintenanceholes" for the sake of gender neutrality. https://t.co/Rqv6vesldd pic.twitter.com/ywK6eOmBGs — Curbed SF (@CurbedSF) July 17, 2019

This ordinance follows suit with one passed in Washington's King County last year.

King County Council just unanimously voted to change “manhole” to “maintenance hole” in their language, which ingeniously aligns with the “MH” stamp on sewer caps, and which is also, I must admit, kinda hot. — Rich Smith -- (@richsssmith) March 19, 2018

Other changes include

Fireman, or firewoman = firefighter

man-made = human-made

Men & women = people

Heirs = beneficiaries

Repairman = Repairer

Sportsman = hunter

Sorotity, fraternity = Collegiate Greek system residence

For the full list head here.