CHVRCHES Give A Lesson On Glasgow Slang And Talk Creating Their Setlist

Before they hit the main stage at Outside Lands 2018, Dallas caught up with Lauren, Martin, & Iain of CHVRCHES to discuss anything from Glasgow slang to crafting an ideal set list. This was the band's first time at the festival after they couldn't make it back in 2014 due to travel delays.

Q: It's great to finally have you at Outside Lands. You made it this time!

Lauren: We did! We're on the ground. I won't say it's definitely happening until we've done the set. I don't want to jinx it.

Q: When you had to cancel last time it actually led to a really cool festival moment. No one was on during Flume's set that day and he had this MASSIVE crowd. Pretty much the entire festival was watching him.

Lauren: So, really, we did Flume a favor. Not like his hit singles weren't enough. We were actuallu really disappointed that we couldn't make it that day, but we're back with a vengeance.

Video of Lorde - Tennis Court (Flume Remix) Live @ Outside Lands 2014 (HD)

Q: And the sun came out for you. It's usually foggy & cold here in Golden Gate Park.

Lauren: Really? It's California isn't it?

Q: I was just telling Florence Welch earlier that we call it "Coldchella"

Martin: Is that why it's so green, though?

Lauren: And the trees smell amazing. When we got off the bus we could smell all the pine. Festival smells are usually bad, so this was nice.

Iain: I think that's why I love San Francisco so much because the climate reminds me so much of where I grew up in Scotland.

Lauren: Oh, yeah, I suppose. It's a really nice summer.

Jonnycam photo from @outsidelands today -- A post shared by CHVRCHES (@chvrches) on Aug 11, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT

Q: I was actually going through a Twitter account before talking with you guys called Glasgow Life, and I learned a lot of new words like "swally" & "bawag". I'm not sure what they all mean.

Martin: Swally's really simple. That's booze.

Iain: It's also a verb, yeah, to get "swalleyed".

Lauren: It has many uses.

Martin: I don't know if we can say what "bawbug" is on the radio...

Q: I won't make you. Another that I was curious about because it rhymes with my name is "gallus".

Lauren: It means to be lucky. That you're well on your feet, or a bit of a wise guy. You think you're the big thing.

Martin: That you've got swagger, yeah. I've also heard it used as a descriptor, like "Oh, man, that's totally gallus." When something's really good.

Q: I'll start using it today & see who I can confuse.

Lauren: That's mostly what happens when we talk to people. There's British slang generally, then Scotting slang on top of there. When we're talking to very nice Americans they don't always know what we're saying.

Q: I used to watch a show called "Geordie Shore" & I learned some words. Newcastle's an interesting place.

Video of Geordie Shore Season 9 | Exclusive Trailer | MTV

Lauren: Oh! There's some accent issues there, too. I used to live with two girls from Newcastle. When they would come home from the pub & have arguments it was quite confusing for me.

Iain: Did it get really high-pitched?

Lauren: Yeah, they'd be like "WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING?" (in Geordie accent)

Martin: You actually have a really good Geordie accent.

Lauren: Cause I watched 'Byker Grove' a lot. 'Byker Grove' was a TV show...for kids.

Martin: Did you have to watch [Geordie Shore> with sub-titles?

Q: I started to get it before too long.

Lauren: We went to see 'Trainspotting 2' in the cinema in America and there were sub-titles in America, but there wasn't anywhere else.

Martin: We were a little offended by that, in a way.

Lauren: I mean, I know he's got a strong accent, but it's not that intense.

Iain: It's still English, you idiots!

Lauren: And there was the journalist who worked for a large publication, I won't say who, and she complimented us on our English. I was like "Thank you? I try to use good...vocab." I think she thought we spoke some sort of Elvish. It's a compliment, though, I'll take it.

Q: Let's get to your music...now that you're three albums in what's the thought behind creating a setlist? Is it challenging trying to fit certain songs in from each record especially in a festival setting like this?

Lauren: I feel like it's kind of like putting together a good mixtape. Not that anyone uses tapes anymore.

Iain: They're back now!

Lauren: Oh, they are? Well, then. You don't want to alienate anybody. Festivals, especially, I feel like are a snapshot into what the band is like. So, you want it to be a good cross-section of material. When you only play new material that's selfish. I get that you'd want to do that because you haven't played those songs very much yet.

Martin: Are you in some way bored by your old material?

Lauren: I think it's kind of disrepectful to the people who've come to see the show. Once the songs are out they don't belong to you, they belong to the fans.

Q: I'll be the guy screaming "Night Sky" out there.

Lauren: Aww, RIP "Night Sky". I just became conscious of the fact that it sounded like I was singing "I'm a nice guy" 'cause somebody told me that & I'm like "oh, yeah, it does." And now that's all I can hear.

Martin: You know the guy who played drums on that is now drumming in the band.

Iain: That's true!

Martin: So, maybe we'll bring it back someday.

Iain: Plus I get to play guitar, which is good.

Video of Night Sky (The Forum London) CHVRCHES Live

Q: Well, we can't wait to what you play today before Florence and...

Martin: Bon Iver!

Lauren: Just that guy and some of his amazing songs.

Martin: His dressing room is right next to ours. I want to meet him. How many doofuses like us go up to him and are like "you changed my life!"

Q: Say hi! Thank you guys for talking with me today.