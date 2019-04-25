CHVRCHES Express Frustration With Marshmello For Working With Chris Brown And Tyga

CHVRCHES latest release "Here With Me" is a collaboration with producer/DJ Marshmello and just over a month since the song's release & their live performance of it together at Coachella, CHVRCHES have expressed disappointment with the producer over his latest release with Chris Brown & Tyga.

A post shared by CHVRCHES (@chvrches) on Apr 25, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

The band's frustration comes from Marshmello working with "people who are predators and abusers". They say that while they like & respect Marshmello they cannot willfully stand behind him working alongside artists like Brown & Tyga.

Chris Brown has a lengthy history of abuse & Tyga previously came under fire for dating an underage Kylie Jenner.