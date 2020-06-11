Chuck E. Cheese In Danger Of Filing For Bankruptcy And Could Close All Locations

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Chuck E. Cheese could be filing for bankruptcy after 43 years in business and is in danger of closing all 610 of its locations across 47 states.

Chuck E. Cheese Approaches Bankruptcy, Could Have to Close All Stores https://t.co/7ATpqf8hvP — PixelNig (@PixelNig) June 11, 2020

The family entertainmen center's parent company, CEC Entertainment, is reportedly $1 billion in debt and is seeking a $200 million loan to stay in business. Chuck E. Cheese has already had tot lay off 17,000 employees since March and has tried clever ways to keep business going like listing themselves as Pasqually's Pizza & Wings on Grubhub.

RELATED: The Bay Area Has Two Haunted Chuck E. Cheese Locations

In April CEC also mentioned that they were looking at bankruptcy, refinancing, and restructuring the business in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

For more head to People.