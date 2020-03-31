Christopher Meloni To Reprise Detective Stabler Role For New Drama From Producer Dick Wolf

Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler character from 'Law & Order: SVU' is set to return to NBC for a new drama from executive producer, Dick Wolf. The show is a spinoff of 'SVU' & could have a 'Law & Order' name, as well.

Christopher Meloni returns as ‘SVU’ character Elliot Stabler for new series https://t.co/KxFwB28AOq — MSN Entertainment (@MSN_Entertain) March 31, 2020

Meloni starred alongside Mariska Hagirtay on 'SVU' for 12 seasons before his character retired and was written out of the show. That was back in 2011.

This spinoff will feature Stabler back in New York and definitely leaves the door open for potential Benson/Stabler reunions.

We'll let you know when the 13-episode series is set to air, for more head to Deadline.