Christopher Columbus Statue Removed At SF's Coit Tower

The Christopher Columbus at California's state capitol being removed and the Columbus statue at San Francisco's Coit Tower has been taken down. Crews from the Arts Commission removed the ccontroversial monument Thursday morning after calls for statues tied to racism have been taken down across the country recently.

A city work crew removed a statue of Christopher Columbus near Coit Tower early Thursday morning.https://t.co/sJW7D0zDv7 — SF Examiner (@sfexaminer) June 18, 2020

The statue had been vandalized several times and now it's gone for good.

Native Americans have long urged for Columbus Day to instead be recognnized as Indigenous People's Day around the country and have asked for monuments in the explorer's honor be removed due to him ushering in a genocide to North America's native people.