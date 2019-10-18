Christmas Cocktail Bar Miracle To Pop-Up In Three Bay Area Locations

It has become a holiday tradition for select bars around the country to transform into Miracle Pop-ups for the holiday season and this year three Bay Area bars will be serving up festive cocktailsand be decked in decorations.

Starting on November 29th (Black Friday) San Francisco's Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Jose's Paper Plane & Petaluma's Brewster's Beer Garden will become extra festive.

For the latest head to miraclepopup.com.