Christmas Cocktail Bar Miracle To Pop-Up In Three Bay Area Locations

October 18, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Miracle

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food & Drink

It has become a holiday tradition for select bars around the country to transform into Miracle Pop-ups for the holiday season and this year three Bay Area bars will be serving up festive cocktailsand be decked in decorations. 

Happy New Year’s Eve from Miracle! We had such a fun season with you all and can’t wait to toast the New Year with you on our last night tonight! ------ thank you to our partners and everyone who came by! We hope you enjoyed and we’re already counting down the days until next year! Cheers to 2019! --: @swimclubmiracle

A post shared by Miracle Pop-Up (@miraclepopup) on

Starting on November 29th (Black Friday) San Francisco's Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Jose's Paper Plane & Petaluma's Brewster's Beer Garden will become extra festive.

But do you recall, the most famous holiday pop-up of all? Miracle 2019 is coming, November 29. Follow our adventure @miracleon1st! #miraclepopup #paperplanesjc #dtsj #craftcocktails #seasonalcocktails #christmaspopup #holidaycocktails #comingsoon #countdowntomiracle #wedowhatwelove

A post shared by Paper Plane (@paperplanesjc) on

For the latest head to miraclepopup.com.

Nothing like spending your Sunday night with Miracle --------

A post shared by Miracle Pop-Up (@miraclepopup) on

Tags: 
miracle
San Jose
San Francisco
Petaluma