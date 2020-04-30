Chris Pratt Wants You To Get Eaten By A Dinosaur In The Next 'Jurassic World' Film For Charity

Chris Pratt has been staying busy during quarantine with an appearance in a surprise episode of. 'Parks & Recreation' (airing Thursday at 8:30PM) and now with a big plan to raise money for charities Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry as part of the #ALLINCHALLENGE. After being challenge by...Justin Bieber...Pratt is offering the chance for a pair of highest bidders to be in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' and be eaten by a dinosaur.

Pratt guarantees you'll be in the film and be noticceably devoured. You know, that dream on-screen moment you've always wanted.

You'll also get a behind-the-scences look at the filming of the third 'Jurassic World' movie, which is set for release in June of 2021 currently and will feature original 'Jurassic Park' stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.

As of this writing the high bid is at $36,000. Learn more and bid here.