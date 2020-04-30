Chris Pratt Wants You To Get Eaten By A Dinosaur In The Next 'Jurassic World' Film For Charity
As Part of the All In Challenge
Chris Pratt has been staying busy during quarantine with an appearance in a surprise episode of. 'Parks & Recreation' (airing Thursday at 8:30PM) and now with a big plan to raise money for charities Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry as part of the #ALLINCHALLENGE. After being challenge by...Justin Bieber...Pratt is offering the chance for a pair of highest bidders to be in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' and be eaten by a dinosaur.
GET EATEN BY A DINOSAUR in Jurassic World: Dominion!!! WHAT!? Anyone can enter now! Click the link in my bio. Sweepstakes entry costs just $10 (see restrictions) AND there’s also an auction item going to the highest bidder. That’s right!!! Two chances! Each winner will appear in the movie, Jurassic World: Dominion GETTING EATEN BY A DINOSAUR!!! -- Two ways to win the same prize! Get yourself immortalized in cinematic history! Talk about the greatest gift money can buy!!! Every dollar goes to helping those in need. Click the link in my bio for all the details! #ALLINCHALLENGE Thank you @justinbieber for challenging me! I’m challenging @chrisevans @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr Avengers assemble!!
Pratt guarantees you'll be in the film and be noticceably devoured. You know, that dream on-screen moment you've always wanted.
You'll also get a behind-the-scences look at the filming of the third 'Jurassic World' movie, which is set for release in June of 2021 currently and will feature original 'Jurassic Park' stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.
As of this writing the high bid is at $36,000. Learn more and bid here.