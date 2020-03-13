Chris Isaak's Former Half Moon Bay Beach Property Becoming Bay Area Park

March 13, 2020
A mile-long stretch of beach that was owned by northern California musician, Chris Isaak, will be turned into a new San Mateo County park. It'll be the first coastal addition to the county parks system in California since 2013 and first in San Mateo County in over 50 years.

The stretch lies between Half Moon Bay & Pescadero and includes Tunitas Creek Beach, which has been home to some storied all night parties.

Peninsula Open Space Trust bought the property from Isaak in 2017 for $5 million and is now selling it to San Mateo County for $3.2 million. The county will tear down the old house on the site and add hiking trails, overlooks, parking, picnic tables, and more to make it a proper coastal park.

It is expected to open to the public in the fall of 2022.

