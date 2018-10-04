Chris Evans Announces That He Is Done Playing Captain America

October 4, 2018
After eight years of playing Captain America, Chris Evans tweeted on Thursday that he's officially done portraying the super hero.

The upcoming 'Avenegers 4' film will feature Evans in the role for the seventh & final time. Producers have promised we will see a lot more of Captain America in this next installment than we did in 'Infinity War'.

'Avengers 4' hits theaters on May 3, 2019.

 

