Chris Evans Announces That He Is Done Playing Captain America

After eight years of playing Captain America, Chris Evans tweeted on Thursday that he's officially done portraying the super hero.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

The upcoming 'Avenegers 4' film will feature Evans in the role for the seventh & final time. Producers have promised we will see a lot more of Captain America in this next installment than we did in 'Infinity War'.

'Avengers 4' hits theaters on May 3, 2019.