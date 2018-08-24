CHP Officer Lauded For Ticketing Driver Going Too Slow In The Fast Lane

The California Highway Patrol in Chico posted a citation that they issued last week to a driver for driving too slow in the fast lane & they're receiving a lot of applause for doing so.

A driver in the fast lane of traffic reportedly had caused a twenty-car backup as they were going 45 in a 55. They were noticeably causing traffic congestion & were cited for it.

The CHP wants to remind drivers of California Vehicle Code Section 21654 that states that if vehicles are passing you on the right lane, you are in the incorrect lane. The left lane is to be used for passing, while the right lane is for driving.