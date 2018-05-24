Chipotle Rolling Out Drive-Thru Lanes

May 24, 2018
Food And Drink

There are Chipotle stores in Texas, Ohio, Massachusetts, & Tennessee that already have drive-thru lanes and it sounds plenty are more coming, nationwide.

The brand has added digital ordering & deliveries recently and soon in many locations you will be able order your food ahead of time on their app, or online & then hit the drive thru to pick it up.

So, you will not be ordering at the drive-thru as you would with the others, but in advance & simply picking it up.

Digital orders take 12 minutes to be filled, on average. You'll also receive a text when your order is ready. Dunkin' Donuts has been testing a similar model at a location in Massachusetts. 

We'll let you know when a Chipotle in the Bay Area opens with one of these drive-thrus. For more, head to CNBC.

Chipotle

