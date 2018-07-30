Chipotle Offering Free Guacamole On National Avocado Day This Tuesday

Tuesday July 31 marks National Avocado Day and that's important because, well, avocados, and because Chipotle is waiving the extra fee to add guac.

Adding guacamole at Chipotle typically costs you $1.95, but on Tuesday it will be free if you purchase an entrée through the mobile app or online and use the promo code AVOCADO at check out.

The offer is good from open-close on July 31.