Chipotle Offering Free Guacamole On National Avocado Day This Tuesday
Tuesday July 31 marks National Avocado Day and that's important because, well, avocados, and because Chipotle is waiving the extra fee to add guac.
Amen. . . . Free guac when you order any entrée online. 7/31 only. . Use the 7-digit offer code AVOCADO when placing an online or in-app order to receive FREE Guac on one entrée OR a FREE side of Guac OR a regular order of Chips & Guac with a purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Offer valid on Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 from open to close at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S.
Adding guacamole at Chipotle typically costs you $1.95, but on Tuesday it will be free if you purchase an entrée through the mobile app or online and use the promo code AVOCADO at check out.
The offer is good from open-close on July 31.
