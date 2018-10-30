Chipotle Offering $4 Burritos To Those In Costume On Halloween
Chipotle is bringing back their "Boorito" promotion for 2018. What it means is you can get a $4 burrito from 3 PM - close at all U.S. & Canada locations if you're dressed up on Halloween.
Boorito is back! Come in costume 10/31 3PM to close for $4 entrées. . . . Excludes third party delivery and catering orders. Limit one Boorito per person; must be in costume to qualify. Determination of whether a ‘costume’ qualifies for the offer is at the sole discretion of Chipotle restaurant personnel. Applicable taxes to be added to $4 purchase price. Valid in all US and Canada restaurants. Redemption is subject to availability. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.
Not sure if your costume qualifies? Well, that's up to Chipotle's staff to decide.
Enjoy some cheaper food & free candy this Halloween.