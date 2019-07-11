Children's Fairyland In Oakland Hosting Annual 21+ Night This August
For one night a year Children's Fairyland in Oakland is for the adults. The annual Fairyland 4 Grownups event is happening on Friday night August 16th this year from 7PM - 10PM.
During the daytime, adults who want to go to Children’s Fairyland have to bring a kid (and vice versa). But on August 16 from 7-10pm, Oaklandish and Fairyland are teaming up once again to host a night of pure imagination — for grownups only! Get your posse together! Tickets for our 9th annual #Fairyland4Grownups will go on sale at the downtown Oaklandish store at 10am on Saturday, July 20!* Enjoy tunes by DJ Dion Decibels in the park’s Old West Junction, local brews, performances, and more! Two drink tickets are included with your admission, but remember to bring cash for food. *Any tickets remaining after the weekend will then be available for sale online. This is a popular once-a-year event and is expected to sell out! Also, please note: this benefit event is 21+ and you will need to show valid ID at the gate. No limits on number of tickets that a single buyer can purchase in person.
The storybook theme park on the shores of Lake Merritt will be 21+ that night & feature DJ sets, local beers, wine, food vendors, puppet shows, performances and more.
Tickets are $35 and include beer & wine tickets. Your first chance at them will be Saturday morning July 20th at the Oaklandish store in downtown Oakland at 10AM. If tickets don't sell out then more will be available online on Tuesday July 23rd. All proceeds benefit Children's Fairyland.
All the info you need can be found at oaklandish.com.
