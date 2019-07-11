Children's Fairyland In Oakland Hosting Annual 21+ Night This August

For one night a year Children's Fairyland in Oakland is for the adults. The annual Fairyland 4 Grownups event is happening on Friday night August 16th this year from 7PM - 10PM.

The storybook theme park on the shores of Lake Merritt will be 21+ that night & feature DJ sets, local beers, wine, food vendors, puppet shows, performances and more.

Tickets are $35 and include beer & wine tickets. Your first chance at them will be Saturday morning July 20th at the Oaklandish store in downtown Oakland at 10AM. If tickets don't sell out then more will be available online on Tuesday July 23rd. All proceeds benefit Children's Fairyland.

All the info you need can be found at oaklandish.com.