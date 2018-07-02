Oakland's Fairyland For Grownups Returns This August
Oakland's Children's fairyland will once again dedicate a night to adults as Fairyland For Grownups returns on Friday night August 17.
General admission tickets for our 8th annual #Fairyland4Grownups will go on sale at the Oaklandish downtown store at 10am on Saturday, July 21st! Get your posse together! Please note: this benefit event is 21+ and you will need to show valid ID at the gate. Remaining tix will be available for sale online 7/24. . . . During daylight hours, any adult who wants to enter the park has to arrive with a kid in tow. But on August 17th from 7-10pm, Oaklandish and Fairyland are teaming up to host a night of pure imagination---for adults only! Enjoy tunes from Dion Decibels in the Old West Junction, local brews, performances, and more! Two drink tickets are included in the ticket price, but food is not.
From 7 - 10 PM Oaklandish & Children's Fairyland are teaming up to host a night of pure imagination. There will be a DJ, drinks, performances & more for those 21+ to enjoy.
Tickets are $30 and go on sale first at Oaklandish's downotwn Oakland store at 10 AM on Saturday July 21. On July 24 the remaining tickets will be put on sale online. Two drink tickets will be provided with purchase of a ticket. FYI, last year's event sold out.
Are you ready to dance with @diondecibels in the Old West Junction? #fairyland4grownups
For more info follow Oaklandish on Facebook.