Oakland's Fairyland For Grownups Returns This August

Oakland's Children's fairyland will once again dedicate a night to adults as Fairyland For Grownups returns on Friday night August 17.

From 7 - 10 PM Oaklandish & Children's Fairyland are teaming up to host a night of pure imagination. There will be a DJ, drinks, performances & more for those 21+ to enjoy.

Tickets are $30 and go on sale first at Oaklandish's downotwn Oakland store at 10 AM on Saturday July 21. On July 24 the remaining tickets will be put on sale online. Two drink tickets will be provided with purchase of a ticket. FYI, last year's event sold out.

