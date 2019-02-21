Children's Fairyland Free For Students During Oakland Teacher Strike

Those affected by the teacher strike in Oakland have been given some other outlets for children who are missing school this week. The Oakland Museum of California is offering free admission to Oakland Unified School District students on Friday February 22nd from 11 AM - 5 PM & Children's Fairyland has announced that on Friday they will give free admission to up to two pre-K or elementary school students with each paying adult with an Oakland ID.

The Grand Lake Theater will show $1 movies for Oakland Unified School District students on Monday if the strike continues until then.

Children's Fairyland opens at 10AM on Friday & for more head to their website.