Childish Gambino Postpones Oakland And San Jose Dates After Breaking Foot

September 26, 2018
Dallas
Childish Gambino

Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) suffered a broken foot during his 'This Is America' tour stop in Dallas last week & it appears that he will be postponing his upcoming run of dates including a stop in Oakland at Oracle Arena on Thursday night (9/27) and his San Jose show at SAP Center (10/2).

Fam Rothstein, of the creative agency Wolf + Rothstein (which includes himself, Glover, & Wolf Taylor) posted on Twitter on Tuesday night that Glover tried to tough it out, but that dates will be postponed and made up at a later date.

It remains unclear how long Glover will be on the mend, but it seems most likely that his pair of Bay Area dates will be pushed back (as the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting). We'll let you know when it becomes official. 

