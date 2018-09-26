Childish Gambino Postpones Oakland And San Jose Dates After Breaking Foot

Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) suffered a broken foot during his 'This Is America' tour stop in Dallas last week & it appears that he will be postponing his upcoming run of dates including a stop in Oakland at Oracle Arena on Thursday night (9/27) and his San Jose show at SAP Center (10/2).

Childish Gambino has been forced to postpone a handful of tour dates after injuring his foot https://t.co/vWjW87ckWI — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 26, 2018

Fam Rothstein, of the creative agency Wolf + Rothstein (which includes himself, Glover, & Wolf Taylor) posted on Twitter on Tuesday night that Glover tried to tough it out, but that dates will be postponed and made up at a later date.

This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over. — Fam Rothstein (@famlikefamily) September 26, 2018

It remains unclear how long Glover will be on the mend, but it seems most likely that his pair of Bay Area dates will be pushed back (as the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting). We'll let you know when it becomes official.