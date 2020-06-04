Childish Gambino's "This Is America" & NWA's "F*** Tha Police" See Massive Stream Increases

They are among songs with spikes in plays this week.

June 4, 2020
In the week following the murder of George Floyd and protests around the country & the world several poignant tracks have seen huge spikes in streams as the public seeks the right music for the time.

NWA's 1988 hit "F*** Tha Police" has seen a 272% increase in streams gaining nearly 1 million from May 27th - June 1st. Childish Gambino's 2018 hit "This Is America" soared to the #2 Spotify's US chart by June 2nd, hit #7 on the global viral chart & re-entered the top 20 singles on iTunes downloads chart.

James Brown's "Say It Loud - I'm Black And Proud" had a 455% increase in streams in the May 27th - June 1st period and tracks from Kendrick Lamar ("Alright") & Public Enemy ("Fight The Power") also saw significant increases.

Music has been at the forefront of protests around the country as Ludacris took note of when his hit "Move B****" was chanted by protesters in NYC.

 

Chicago police scanners were also jammed with Tay Zonday's viral hit "Chocolate Rain" last weekend.

