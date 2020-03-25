Cheesecake Factory Tells Landlords That They Won't Pay Rent In April

According to Eater, Cheesecake Factory has informed landlords that they will not be paying rent for any of their restaurants, including their 39 California locations, for the month of April.

Company CEO David Overton wrote that due to extraordinary events they are asking for patience and help. He also states that the company hopes to continue paying rents as soon as possible. They've ceased development of new restaurants for now and have shuttered 27 around the country while converting many more to delivery & take-out models. They've also partnered with DoorDash for free deliveries (over $15) and have been providing deals for free slices of cheesecake.

