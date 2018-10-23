Cheesecake Factory Offering Free Slices Of Cheesecake This Halloween

While kids are enjoying their bite-size candy bars this Halloween, you, as an adult, can enjoy much larger complimentary sweets and we won't judge you. Cheesecake Factory has once again teamed with food delivery service DoorDash for a deal that can get you complimentary cheesecake from October 29 - 31.

Because everything has a catch, here's what you have to do to take advantage of the deal. Order from Cheesecake Factory through DoorDash between 10/29-10/31. If your order exceeds $30, use the code TREATORTREAT & you can get a free slice of their Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake.

