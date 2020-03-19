You Can Get Free Cheesecake With Pick-Up Orders From Cheesecake Factory
On online orders of more than $30
In lieu of their dining-in offers, many businesses are ramping up their to-go or delivery efforts with different incentives such as free treats or no service fees.
The Cheesecake Factory decided to follow the trend and is now giving away free slices of cheesecake to all curbside to-go orders.
The company's CMO, Donald Evans, said, "We thought a complimentary slice of cheesecake would provide our guests with some happiness during this time of uncertainty."
Here's how it works: When purchasing an online order of $30 or more, add the promo code FREESLICE at checkout to receive a free slice of cheesecake on Curbside To-Go orders through April 16th.
Free Slice of Cheesecake!— DealsPlus (@DealsPlus) March 19, 2020
With To-Go Order: https://t.co/sDLASHux6B pic.twitter.com/XL5Njq91qP
Cheesecake Factory is also waiving delivery fees on DoorDash for orders of more than $15.
Delivery fee is on us. As many of our neighborhoods transition from dine-in service to only allowing takeout and delivery, we’re here to serve however we can. Spend $15 or more, and get a $0 delivery fee on DoorDash. Offer can be used however many times you want.