You Can Get Free Cheesecake With Pick-Up Orders From Cheesecake Factory

In lieu of their dining-in offers, many businesses are ramping up their to-go or delivery efforts with different incentives such as free treats or no service fees.

The Cheesecake Factory decided to follow the trend and is now giving away free slices of cheesecake to all curbside to-go orders.

The company's CMO, Donald Evans, said, "We thought a complimentary slice of cheesecake would provide our guests with some happiness during this time of uncertainty."

Here's how it works: When purchasing an online order of $30 or more, add the promo code FREESLICE at checkout to receive a free slice of cheesecake on Curbside To-Go orders through April 16th.

Cheesecake Factory is also waiving delivery fees on DoorDash for orders of more than $15.