Cheapest Tickets For Last Warriors Game At Oracle Arena Start At $1,000

On Thursday night the Golden State Warriors will play their final game in Oakland at Oracle Arena before their move to the new Chase Center in San Francisco. They also need to win the game to extend their season & head back to Toronto for a winner-take-all Game 7. Tickets for Thursday's pivotal Game 6 start at $858 & with fees are more than $1k currently to sit in the upper level. A pair of floor seats on Tuesday morning even went for a combined $106,066.26.

JUST IN: A pair of floor seats was just purchased on the @warriors website for game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Thursday for $106,066.26. pic.twitter.com/DDqsi4QVCK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 11, 2019

Warriors forward Kevin Durant headed to New York Tuesday morning to get more information on his achilles injury as the rest of the Warriors prepare to be without him for the remainder of the series.

National anthem & halftime performers will be announced soon.