Warriors To Convert Chase Center Into Voting Site On Election Day
This is part of the league's new social justice initiative
Last week Chase Center expressed interest in being part of Lebron James' More Than A Vote campaign to transform sports arenas in the U.S. into polling places for the upcoming election. Now with the NBA's latest statement, which includes an initiative for all team-owned venues to become a place for local communities to vote, the arena is primed to announce that they will become an Election Day voting center.
Full release from the NBA and NBPA: Social justice coalition being formed; team governors working to convert all arenas into location for 2020 general election; advertisement spots to promote civic engagement and awareness. pic.twitter.com/piU3gmOxgh— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020
This will be done to encourage civic engagement and protect voter rights in a time where more spacious venues are necessary for social distancing this November.
The Warriors are well into plans to convert the Chase Center into a location to help serve the 2020 general election, with Golden State planning to announce specifics next week.https://t.co/ddRvxwK60i— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 28, 2020
More details are forthcoming.