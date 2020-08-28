Warriors To Convert Chase Center Into Voting Site On Election Day

Last week Chase Center expressed interest in being part of Lebron James' More Than A Vote campaign to transform sports arenas in the U.S. into polling places for the upcoming election. Now with the NBA's latest statement, which includes an initiative for all team-owned venues to become a place for local communities to vote, the arena is primed to announce that they will become an Election Day voting center.

Full release from the NBA and NBPA: Social justice coalition being formed; team governors working to convert all arenas into location for 2020 general election; advertisement spots to promote civic engagement and awareness. pic.twitter.com/piU3gmOxgh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020

This will be done to encourage civic engagement and protect voter rights in a time where more spacious venues are necessary for social distancing this November.

The Warriors are well into plans to convert the Chase Center into a location to help serve the 2020 general election, with Golden State planning to announce specifics next week.https://t.co/ddRvxwK60i — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 28, 2020

More details are forthcoming.