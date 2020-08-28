Warriors To Convert Chase Center Into Voting Site On Election Day

This is part of the league's new social justice initiative

August 28, 2020
Chase Center

Bay Area News

Last week Chase Center expressed interest in being part of Lebron James' More Than A Vote campaign to transform sports arenas in the U.S. into polling places for the upcoming election. Now with the NBA's latest statement, which includes an initiative for all team-owned venues to become a place for local communities to vote, the arena is primed to announce that they will become an Election Day voting center.

This will be done to encourage civic engagement and protect voter rights in a time where more spacious venues are necessary for social distancing this November.

More details are forthcoming.

