Chase Center Continues Concert Reveals With The Chainsmokers And 5 Seconds Of Summer
March 20, 2019
The future home of the Golden State Warriors & San Francisco's new arena the Chase Center has been unveiling their initial concerts all week & the latest one announced is The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds Of Summer on Saturday night November 29th.
.@TheChainsmokers, joined by special guests @5SOS and @lennonstella, are coming to Chase Center November 29.— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) March 20, 2019
Tickets go on sale April 5 at 12 pm PT. pic.twitter.com/aC34ByJASs
Here's what else has been revealed for the Chase Center's first set of concerts:
- Metallica + SF Symphony on September 6th
- Dave Matthews Band on September 10th
- The Black Keys + Modest Mouse on November 20th
& the rest of the initial shows at the venue will be announced at these times:
- Wednesday, March 20 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, March 21 at 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Friday March 22 at 4:00 p.m.
For more head to chasecenter.com.