Chase Center Continues Concert Reveals With The Chainsmokers And 5 Seconds Of Summer

The future home of the Golden State Warriors & San Francisco's new arena the Chase Center has been unveiling their initial concerts all week & the latest one announced is The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds Of Summer on Saturday night November 29th.

Here's what else has been revealed for the Chase Center's first set of concerts:

Metallica + SF Symphony on September 6th

Dave Matthews Band on September 10th

The Black Keys + Modest Mouse on November 20th

& the rest of the initial shows at the venue will be announced at these times:

Wednesday, March 20 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 at 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Friday March 22 at 4:00 p.m.

For more head to chasecenter.com.