Chase Center Cancels All Events Through March 21st - Tame Impala And Post Malone Postponed

Due to San Francisco's ban on gatherings of 1,000 people or more to curb the spread of Coronavirus, Chase Center has announced postponements of several events:

Impacted concerts include:



-Friday, March 13 – Tame Impala (postponed)

-Saturday, March 14 – Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Austin Spurs (moved to Santa Cruz)*

-Thursday, March 19 – Post Malone (cancelled or postponed - TBD)

-Saturday, March 21 – Bell Biv Devoe & Friends (postponed) — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) March 11, 2020

The Warriors will play Thursday night at Chase Center to an empty arena.