Chase Center Cancels All Events Through March 21st - Tame Impala And Post Malone Postponed

March 11, 2020
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala performs onstage during the 2017 Panorama Music Festival

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Panorama

Due to San Francisco's ban on gatherings of 1,000 people or more to curb the spread of Coronavirus, Chase Center has announced postponements of several events:

Tame Impala's March 13th show has been postponed and Post Malone's Thursday March 19th show will be cancelled, or postponed.

The Warriors will play Thursday night at Chase Center to an empty arena.

