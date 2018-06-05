Charlize Theron, Finn Wolfhard, And More To Lend Their Voices To New 'Addams Family' Movie
June 5, 2018
Some major actors have been announced as part of the cast of MGM's upcoming animated 'The Addams Family' film. Conrad Vernon & Greg Tiernan, who you might know best for 'Sausage Party' will direct & the characters will be voice by Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Chloe Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), and Bette Midler as Grandmama.
The CG animated feature will hit theaters in time for Halloween 2019 with an October 11, 2019 release date.