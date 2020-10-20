Charlie Brown holiday films won't be shown on TV in 2020

Streaming exclusively on Apple TV+

October 20, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Peanuts Christmas

Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment

Every holiday season brings classic 'Peanuts' films to television with 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,' 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' & 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' but in 2020 you won't find them on broadcast television for the first time in decades.

This year they're exclusively available to watch on Apple TV+ as they've struck a deal with the productions companies behind the holiday classics.

However, the streaming service is offering windows of time where the films can be viewed for free. For 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' that can be watched 10/30-11/1/

For 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' that can be watched from 11/25-11/27 & for 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' that can be watched from 12/11-12/13.

Get more info here.

Tags: 
Charlie Brown
Christmas
thanksgiving
Halloween
Apple TV+