Charlie Brown holiday films won't be shown on TV in 2020

Every holiday season brings classic 'Peanuts' films to television with 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,' 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' & 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' but in 2020 you won't find them on broadcast television for the first time in decades.

Celebrate Halloween with the Peanuts gang. Stream "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" exclusively on Apple TV+ and get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season. https://t.co/rq6TFCLS8L pic.twitter.com/DI14FsjR1l — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 19, 2020

This year they're exclusively available to watch on Apple TV+ as they've struck a deal with the productions companies behind the holiday classics.

However, the streaming service is offering windows of time where the films can be viewed for free. For 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' that can be watched 10/30-11/1/

For 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' that can be watched from 11/25-11/27 & for 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' that can be watched from 12/11-12/13.

