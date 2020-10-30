'Chappelle's Show' coming to Netflix this weekend

Netflix has been home to several Dave Chappelle comedy specials and now starting November 1st the streaming service will have all 28 episodes of 'Chappelle's Show' available to stream.

The best news you've heard all year: Chappelle's Show is coming to Netflix US pic.twitter.com/yMOOaf3BDA — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) October 30, 2020

The early 2000s Comedy Central hit show has been available to watch on Comedy Central's app & website & CBS All Access previously.

So if you want to watch Charlie Murphy's basketball game with Prince, A Moment in the life of Lil Jon, Wayne Brady's Show & more skits you can whenever you'd like starting Sunday.