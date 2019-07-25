Chance Of Dry Thunderstorms For The Bay Area On Thursday

They don't happen often, but Thursday night into Friday morning there is a chance we could get dry thunderstorms across the Bay Area thanks monsoonal moisture coming from the Gulf of California. They're more common in desert environments, but an upper-level disturbance will make them possible for a brief period in northern California.

The thunderstorm possibility is a precursor to what will be the hottest weather of July in the Bay Area this coming weekend where inland areas could hit triple digits on Saturday and Sunday.

Don't be surprised to hear some thunder rumbling tonight.